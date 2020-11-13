14,927 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 734,765 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 578,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 559,716 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $11.22 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

