1,697 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $87.48.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.