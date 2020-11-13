17,895 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

