19,656 Shares in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter worth $95,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 53.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter worth $46,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVM stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAVM. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

