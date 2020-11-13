1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $42.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $967,695.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,020,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $423,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,382.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,809 shares of company stock worth $27,210,509 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,689,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 87.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.