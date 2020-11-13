2,093 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,713 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,730. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

