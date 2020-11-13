2,341 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,870,000 after acquiring an additional 553,807 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,295,000 after acquiring an additional 149,991 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The Progressive stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

