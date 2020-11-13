2,385 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

