2,806 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

