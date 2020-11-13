2,829 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,829 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 67.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 164,439 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $856,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 247.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,155 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock worth $991,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

