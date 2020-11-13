3,329 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $770,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.09 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

