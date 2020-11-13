3,629 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $30,636,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $57.78 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

