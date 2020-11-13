3,951 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after buying an additional 256,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,966,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,804,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,070 shares of company stock worth $42,336,746. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.