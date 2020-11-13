406 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $349.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.18 and a 200-day moving average of $293.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $368.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

