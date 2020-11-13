4,161 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quidel by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after buying an additional 219,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,907,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $210.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.39. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $5,494,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

