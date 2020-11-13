49,333 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 536.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 292,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

