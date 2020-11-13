4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $2,655.00

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,655.00, but opened at $2,555.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,663.98, with a volume of 29,766 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,039.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.81 million and a P/E ratio of 27.37.

Get 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Tina Southall acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($23,438.72).

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.