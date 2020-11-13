667 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.97.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

