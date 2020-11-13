7,425 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 147.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

