759 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 174.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Yum China by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 198.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 911.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUMC opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

