80,400 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.24% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $41.17 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.