8,700 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.66. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

