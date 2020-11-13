ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ABB by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 321,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

