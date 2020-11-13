Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Shares Gap Down to $670.00

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $670.00, but opened at $648.30. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) shares last traded at $660.50, with a volume of 833 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 649.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 626.13.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

