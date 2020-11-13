Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Holdings Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after buying an additional 221,811 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Abiomed by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after buying an additional 194,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 324,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,278,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD opened at $268.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.46. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

