Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

AXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of AXAS stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 936,497 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

