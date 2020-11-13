Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.22 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $113.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

