Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Insider Sells $17,060.86 in Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $17,060.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 145.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 739.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 53.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

