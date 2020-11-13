Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

AXDX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $477.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.67. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 1,211,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after buying an additional 78,564 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,118,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

