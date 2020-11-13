Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

