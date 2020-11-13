Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $190.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

