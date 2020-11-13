AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AerCap by 4,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

