Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AEOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $196.85.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

