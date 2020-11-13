Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $89.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

NYSE AMG opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 579.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

