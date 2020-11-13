AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Andrew H. Beck Sells 12,000 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $89.74 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AGCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

