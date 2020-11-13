Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $295.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

