Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.60. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.