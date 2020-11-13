Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,572 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

