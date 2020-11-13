Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after acquiring an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,703,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,344,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at $56,551,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $161.37 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

