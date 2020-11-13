Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $452.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $76,342,311. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

