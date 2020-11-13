Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,566.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,493.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

