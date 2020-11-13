Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 437.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,502 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

