Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth about $434,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 5,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after purchasing an additional 942,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PTC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,055,000 after acquiring an additional 414,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 395,818 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $94.68 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

