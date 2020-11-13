Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 507,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,298,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,650,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.