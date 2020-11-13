Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 3,525 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 55,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 197,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ABB by 9.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

