Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of CleanSpark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

