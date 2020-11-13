Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,749.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,571.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,496.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,818.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

