Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $504.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.53.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

