Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $150,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,903. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $24.89 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $837.45 million and a P/E ratio of -19.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

