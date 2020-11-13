Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,547 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 72,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 58.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

